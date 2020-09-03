On Tuesday, September 1, 2020, Freya Bandy Miller, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 75.

Freya was born on October 13, 1944 (Yes, it was a Friday!) in Murfreesboro, TN to Lewis and Lillian Bandy. She graduated from Central High School and attended MTSU. It was at MTSU that she met and fell in love with Andrew Woodfin “Woody” Miller. They were married in 1963 and had two sons, Andrew Woodfin Miller, Jr. and Tracy Lewis Miller.

Freya was born mischievous, fun loving, and full of life and stayed that way until the very end. She loved deeply, had an infectious smile, and a wicked sense of humor.

She was a wonderful and fun mother and neighborhood children always knew that she made her home and care available to them as well.

She loved playing bridge with her dear friends and was rarely caught cheating.

Freya was preceded in death by Woody only by one year. She is survived by her sisters, Carole, Janet, and Susan; her sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Tami Miller and Tracy and Cyndi Miller; her grandsons, Andrew and Daniel Miller; granddaughters, Brittany McCurdy and her husband Colin and Lilly Moore and her husband Matthew; and two great-grandchildren, Jamison and Eilie McCurdy.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be held Sunday, September 6, 2020 at 1:00pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.

To send a flower arrangement to the family of Freya Miller, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.