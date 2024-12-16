OBITUARY: Freida McDaniel

Freida McDaniel, age 79, passed away on December 12, 2024 at her residence.

She was born in Nashville and lived in Perry County. She later moved to Rutherford County where she was a resident for the past 60 years. Freida retired from Farm Bureau working with Blue Cross insurance and she was a member of Mt Herman Baptist Church.

Freida was preceded in death by her parents, Troy Bunch and Nina Peevyhouse Bunch; and brother, Curtis Bunch.

She is survived by her son, Nathan (Shanda) McDaniel; and grandchildren, Sarah and Caitlin.

A memorial service will be held after the holidays.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

