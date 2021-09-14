Freida Maxine Haddix, age 79, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at her residence. She was a native of Bedford County and lived in Murfreesboro for most of her life.

Freida was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford McCoroy Gordon and Clera Burks Gordon. She is survived by her husband, Robert Haddix; brother, Gayle Gordon; and two sisters, Shawn Harris and Evelyn Harris.

No services are planned at this time.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.