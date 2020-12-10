Frederick Lee Whitlock, age 77, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was born in Mattoon, Illinois on August 10, 1943. He is preceded in death by his wife, Susan Whitlock, and his parents, Charles and Mary Lou Whitlock.

Fred graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in English Literature. He worked in the Healthcare Food Service industry for Morrison’s Corporation before becoming the owner and operator of The Red Brick Café restaurants in Mobile, Alabama from 1994-2001. Fred was a passionate golfer, enjoyed reading, traveling, and spending time with his family. His handyman skills were well renowned. Fred’s sense of humor was legendary, and his beaming smile will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his son Benjamin (Stacie) Whitlock and his grandchildren, Abigail and Hogan, who adored their Poppy. Other family members include his brother Joe (Jeanette) Whitlock.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations be made to First Tee, an international youth development organization introducing the game of golf and its inherent values to kids and teens.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frederick Whitlock, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store