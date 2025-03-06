OBITUARY: Frederick Nathaniel White

Mr. Frederick Nathaniel White age 54 passed away on March 3, 2025 at his residence.
His services are forthcoming.
Please keep the White family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn 37087 (615) 444-4558
Send flowers to the service of Frederick Nathaniel White
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!