OBITUARY: Frederick ‘Fred’ Morris Wynn

Frederick “Fred” Morris Wynn, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2023, after a four-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born in Knoxville, TN on June 12, 1940 to Martha Morris Wynn and James “Breezy” M. Wynn. He was 83 years old at the time of his death.

Fred is survived by his wife of thirty years, Sally Wynn (née Netherland) of Murfreesboro, TN; sons, Rick (Suzanne) Wynn of Natick, MA and Andrew (Beci Bolding) Wynn of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Oliver, Haley, Julia, and Charlie Wynn; nieces and nephews, Braden (Alisha) Netherland, Daniel (Linda) Netherland, Madison Netherland, India (Ben) Smithson, Lisa Netherland, Houston (Kristen) Netherland; brother in law, Joe (Jan) Netherland; and sister in law, Naomi Wynn and her children Beth, Mike, and Mitch Wynn of Knoxville, TN.

Fred’s daughter, Jennifer, sadly passed away in 1995 shortly before her 30th birthday. He was also preceded in death by his only sibling and older brother, Jim Wynn of Knoxville, TN who passed away in 2015.

Fred was raised in Athens, TN and graduated from McMinn County High School in 1958. He was a very gifted student, and he attended the University of Tennessee in Knoxville as a co-op student, where he graduated with a BS degree in Chemical Engineering in 1963. Upon graduation, he and his first wife, Elaine Wilson Wynn, of Farragut, TN, moved to Houston, TX where Fred began his career as an engineer for DuPont.

From there, the family moved to a new state nearly every two to three years, first being transferred from plant to plant by DuPont, and then later as Fred accepted greater job opportunities with Olin Chemical, Morrison Knudsen and others. Fred always longed to be back “home” in Tennessee and once he finally moved back in 1989, he never left again, living happily in Murfreesboro with his wife Sally for more than 30 years.

Outside of work, Fred loved to play golf and work in his yard, particularly riding on his Kubota tractor as he mowed the 11 acres he and Sally shared with their beloved Pembroke Welsh Corgis. Fred happily helped Sally care for the many champion Corgis she bred, showed, and loved.

He also loved gardening, plants, and animals. Fred’s engineering mind never quit, even after he retired, as he turned his intellect to some of his other passions and hobbies. He could name nearly every tree on their large property. He nursed and grew all types of plants, including some amazing Hosta varietals and Japanese Maple trees. He persevered for years trying to grow wine grapes in Tennessee clay. He eagerly awaited the annual arrival of his favorite bluebirds and their newly hatched babies that would nest outside his window every year. And he always looked forward to Volunteer football!

Fred was not always the most outwardly emotional and demonstrative man, yet he was a deeply caring and loving father and husband. He will be remembered fondly for his intellect, love of crossword puzzles, his dry, witty sense of humor, and his deep care for the people he loved.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 2:00-5:00 PM. A graveside service will be held Monday, August 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pembroke Welsh Corgi Club of America (PWCCA) Charitable Trust, P.O. Box 33, Versailles, KY 40383.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/