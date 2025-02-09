OBITUARY: Frederick Foe

Frederick Howard Foe, 66, passed away peacefully at home in Murfreesboro, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick Charles Foe; mother, Rachel Campbell; uncle, Donald Foe; and brother, Jimmy Foe (Slim).

Frederick is survived by his two sons, Frederick Howard Foe II (Staci) and Eric Edmund Foe (Amanda); and his beloved grandchildren, Tre, Chris, Lil Eric, Cheyanne, Dri, Kennedi, Isiah, and Hunter. He also leaves behind three sisters, Margaret, Lovetta, and Ann; one brother, Malcolm Foe; and many nieces and nephews who will cherish his memory.

Frederick will be remembered for his love for his family, his kind spirit, and the impact he had on those around him. His presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

