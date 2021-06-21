Fred Van Allen, age 70, of Murfreesboro TN, passed away suddenly at his residence on June 17th, 2021. Fred is preceded in death by his parents, Grace Griffin and Jonny Allen; and brother, Charles Allen.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Debbie Austin Allen; Daughters, Brandy Allen and Kim Tidmore; Step-daughters, Amy Sorrelli and Kimberly Cagle; Sisters, Angie Bell and Wanda Hillcrest; and a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred retired in transportation, driving a truck for car dealers such as Nissan.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 21st, 2021 from 9:00AM to 11:00AM, with Funeral Services beginning at 11:00AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN.

