OBITUARY: Fred N. Dansby

Retired Police Chief Fred N. Dansby, 93, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away peacefully, April 20, 2025, at National Healthcare in Murfreesboro.

Born in Detroit, MI, Fred moved to Tennessee in 2003 after residing in Northville, MI.

Chief Dansby earned his Doctored of Education from Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, at the age of 62. He served in the U.S. Marines 1952-1954 during the Korean conflict. Upon returning to Michigan, Chief Dansby served 40 years in law enforcement serving with the Garden City, MI Police Force, 20 years as Westland, MI Chief of Police and Director of Public Safety in Romulus, MI. Following his retirement from law enforcement, Chief Dansby taught at Baker College, Royal Oaks, MI.

In his spare time, Fred enjoyed long distance running, going to the “Y” and water exercise. He loved spending time with his family, planning mystery trips for his grandchildren and loving his four-legged lap friend “Nikki”. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Exchange Club of Rutherford County, Westland Fire and Police Retirees Association and First United Methodist Church, Murfreesboro.

Fred is survived by his loving wife, Linda Dansby, and his daughters Sharon Chess, Ferndale, MI, Lisa Ingram, Westland, MI, and Carol Tavormina and husband Jerry Tavormina of Walworth, NY. He is also survived by his dear sister Lois Lovelace, Plymouth, MI, and step- children Jeff Coplai (Marti), Milwaukee, WI and Karen Dixon (Steve) of Estill Springs, TN. He is a grandfather of 14 grandchildren and a great-grandfather of 22. Fred was predeceased by his father and mother Nathan and Elizabeth Dansby, son, Joel Dansby, brothers Kenneth and George Dansby and sister Mildred Riley.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00 to 7:00 pm Thursday, May 1, 2025, at Santieu Funeral Home, Garden City, MI. The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, May 2, 2025, at Santieu Funeral Home. Burial will be in Glen Eden Lutheran Memorial Park in Livonia, MI. A Celebration of Life will be held in Murfreesboro at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly request donations in memory of Fred be made to: Hadley Vision Resources, 700 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL, 60093 in support of programs for those with Macular Degeneration or First United Methodist Church, Debt Retirement Fund, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

