OBITUARY: ‘Fred’ Foster Wiles Jr.

“Fred” Foster Wiles Jr., age 79, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on December 26, 2025. Born in 1946, Fred lived a quiet and private life marked by hard work and simple pleasures. He spent time in Augusta, Georgia, where he served as a construction foreman during the building of the Vogtle nuclear power plant. He later returned to Tennessee, where he operated a successful Nashville-based computer recycling business in the 1990s.

In Murfreesboro, he devoted himself to caring for his mother and his beloved cats. A man of thoughtful interests, Fred was an avid reader—especially of Western novels—and enjoyed browsing pawn shops, finding bargains, and engaging in friendly discussions with shop owners over their wares. He had a lifelong passion for working on cars and was a regular patron of his favorite local spot, Buster’s Place. Fred committed his life to Christ in 1987 and remained steadfast in his Christian faith.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Foster Wiles Sr. and Frances Lewis Wiles. He is survived by his sister, Bettye Jane Wiles of Illinois.”

Visitation will be 12:00 PM until time of Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM, Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email