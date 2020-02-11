Franklin D. Ogles, age 78, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was the son of the late Albert and Pauline Ogles. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Olivia Kay McFarlin Ogles and a son, John Albert Ogles.

Survivors include his daughter, Nancy Robinson and her husband Bud; grandchildren, Mac Robinson and wife Becca, Jessica Kaye Robinson; and most favorite of all great-grandson, Guy Robinson.

Mr. Ogles was a graduate of Central High School. He retired from Murfreesboro Electric after over thirty years of service. In his free time he loved fishing, hunting, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a hardworking and generous man, dedicated to everything he did. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, February 12, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A private graveside will be held at a later date. Honorary pallbearers will be John McFarlin, Billy McFarlin, Eddie McFarlin, Jay Nelson, and Jimmy Jones.