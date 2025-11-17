OBITUARY: Franklin Delano Walker

Franklin D. Waker, age 92, passed away on November 13, 2025, at his home in Murfreesboro.

He was born in Robinson, Georgia on May 28, 1933, to David Lee Walker Sr. and Mary Ethel Sosebee Walker. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Doris (Dottie); brothers, David, Gilbert, Clifford, Alvin, Clinton, Linton, and Talmadge Walker; sisters, Irene Jackson and Ovelene Bently.

He is survived by daughters Brenda Walker and Deborah Grantham.

He served his country in the Air Force for over 20 years, faithfully and honorably, and when he did retire, he spent the rest of those years attempting to make all of Dottie’s dreams come true, until the day she died. He was an amazing father, husband, son, and was loved by so many others.

His cremated remains will be buried, with full military honors, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.