Frank A. Williams, age 71 of Smyrna died January 9, 2021. He was a native of Springfield VT and was the son of the late, William F. Williams, and Iola Mae Williams. Mr. Williams was a Veteran of the United States Air Force and working many jobs doing Maintenance and Security. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with his family.

Mr. Williams is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Williams; children, Heather Garcia and husband Edmund, Charles “Charlie” Williams and Bethany; grandchildren, Destiny Willmert, Corrina Garcia, Ryan Alexandria Williams, Kailyn Curtis.

Visitation will be 10:00AM until funeral service 12Noon Saturday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com