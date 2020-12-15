Frank Wesley Terry, age 89 of Smyrna, TN passed away on December 8, 2020. He was born in Gibson County, IN to the late Orvill and Ruth Dinderman Terry. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Betty Joan Skiles Terry, and grandson, Kevin Terry.

Mr. Terry is survived by his children, Yolanda Terry of Alvaton, KY and Kim Terry of Franklin, TN; and granddaughters, Naomi Rowland, Megan Engleking, Leah McFerrin, and Hannah Terry.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Frank Terry, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.