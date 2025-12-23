OBITUARY: Frank Hurd

Mr. Frank Hurd age 80, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at his residence.
Services are forthcoming.
Please keep the Hurd Family in your thoughts and prayers.
Arrangements entrusted to J C Hellum Funeral Home, 107 Stokes St, Lebanon, TN 37087 (615) 444-4558
This obituary was published by J.C. Hellum Funeral Home – Murfreesboro.
Obituaries provided free for the community.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!