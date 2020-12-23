Frank Gilbert Martin, Jr., 64, of Smyrna, TN passed away on November 29, 2020 in Symrna, TN.

Frank was born in Nashville, TN to Frank Gilbert Martin, Sr. and Candace Martin on April 3, 1956. He was a graduate of Belmont University in Nashville, TN. He worked as an accountant for United Methodist Publishing House, then for Vanderbilt University until retirement.

Preceded in death by, his father, Frank Gilbert Martin, Sr.

Survived by, mother, Candace Martin; sister, Michele Marchiori; two nephews, Matthew and Jason Marchiori.

He will be interred at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.