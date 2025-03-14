OBITUARY: Frank D. Anderson

Frank D. Anderson, Jr., age 87 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A native of Jackson County, TN, he was the son of the late Frank D. Anderson, Sr. and Marybelle Gilpatrick Anderson. Mr. Anderson was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Faye Woods Anderson.

Mr. Anderson is survived by his sons, Brian Anderson and Jeff Anderson both of Murfreesboro, TN; brother, William “Bill” H. Anderson of Gainesboro, TN; sister, Mary Katherine Hattaway of Smithville, TN; grandchildren, Adam Anderson and his wife Celina of Murfreesboro, TN and Amy Ruel and her husband Joey of Murfreesboro, TN; and great grandchildren, Paxton Elijah Anderson and Elaina Grace Ruel both of Murfreesboro, TN.

A graveside service with military honors will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 16, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery with Evangelist Michael Pickford officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mr. Anderson was a member of the Southside Church of Christ, a US Army veteran, a US Air Force veteran, and a Tennessee Air National Guard veteran. He was a retired X-Ray Technician at the VA Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN, where he served many veterans.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation at www.parkinsonsfoundation.org or the Alzheimer’s Foundation at www.alzfdn.org in memory of Mr. Anderson.

