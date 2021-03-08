Frank Lee Brown, age 69 of Smyrna, TN passed away on Thursday, March 4th, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late John Earl Underwood, Sr. and Lorna Doone Brown. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Vickey Len Brown; and brothers, David Gleaves and Junior Gleaves.

Mr. Brown is survived his daughter, Christa Brown; grandson, Kaleb Blanton; siblings, Gayle Harper (Charles Tomes, Sr.), John Underwood, Jr., Ronald Underwood, Rhonda SaeAung, Regina Haggard, and Jerry Gleaves; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at The Pentecostals of Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM at The Pentecostals of Smyrna. Burial will follow at Mapleview Cemetery.

