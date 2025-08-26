OBITUARY: Francis Barolotta Jr

Mr Francis Barolotta Jr age 58 passed away on Friday, August 15, 2025 in Nashville, TN.

There are no services at this time.

Please keep the Barolotta Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to JC Hellum Funeral Home 107 Stokes St. Lebanon, Tn. 37087 (615) 444-4558

