OBITUARY: Frances Thelma Lunsford

Frances Thelma Lunsford, born May 6, 1940 departed this life on November 15, 2024.

Born to the late Chester and Mary Evella Lunsford.

At an early age she professed a hope in Christ and was a very active member of the Fairview Missionary Baptist Church until her faith began to fail her.

Frances, who was affectionately known as Nash, leaves to cherish her memory a very loving and dedicated daughter Nancy (Paul) Payne. Along with her grandson Michael (Tracie) Lunsford, Tiffany, Melissa (Stevie), Markeeta, Martreese (Brad), Shenika (Freddie), Markesha (Jeffery), Deshay and Jazzmine. Sister Benlah and brother William. She is also survived by a host of many other family members, friends and great-grandchildren.

A private Memorial Service will be held for the family.

We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8