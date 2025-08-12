OBITUARY: Frances Poteete

Frances Poteete, born on June 11, 1942, in Nashville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 6, 2025, in Smyrna, Tennessee. She was 83 years old.

She shared a cherished marriage with her late husband, Clark Poteete. Their relationship stood as a lasting example of love and partnership, inspiring their family for generations to come.

Frances is survived by her daughters Tinnia Smith (Steve) and Jennifer Gilbert (Mark). She was a proud grandmother to Mark Alan Gilbert (Shannon), Stephanie Smith, Chase Smith, Jamie Gilbert, and Anne Marie Aric (TC). Her legacy continues through her great-grandchildren: Rylee, Sadie, Charlee, Waylon, Clark, and Layton.

Her family will remember her as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her grandchildren have treasured memories of a home created with laughter and affection.

The family will be having a private celebration of life.

