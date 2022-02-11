Frances Mayo Black, age 80, passed away at her residence on February 8, 2022.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and a member of Mt. Herman Baptist Church.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents, John R. Mayo and Novie Davis Mayo; brother, Glenis Ray Mayo; and nephew, Larry Givens.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years and have been together a total of 69, Sam Black; son, Tim (Melinda) Black; daughter Tammy (Maurice) Lowe; sister, Wilma (Joby) Givens; sister-in-law, Mary Mayo; grandchildren, Ben (Brittany) Black, Brad Black and Megan Lowe; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 11, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Owen Ivery and Jerry Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Milton Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422