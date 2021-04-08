obit

Frances Louise Reeves, age 86 of Murfreesboro, TN, died Monday April 5, 2021. She was a native of South Carolina and was preceded in death by her husband, Coleman Griffin Reeves; parents, Frank G. Snow and Hester Snow.

Mrs. Reeves was a long time member of First Baptist Church on Main Street in Murfreesboro, and was the former owner of the Pottery Shop in Corinth, MS. She enjoyed cooking, entertaining, flowers, crafts, traveling, playing cards, and spending time with her family.. She also enjoyed  her church family, as well as her friends and neighbors in both Indian Hills and Stonebridge in Murfreesboro..

She is survived by her sons, Reggie Reeves and wife Janice of Murfreesboro, Tim Reeves and wife Cindy of Gulf Breeze, FL; grandchildren, Caroline Reeves of Smyrna, Christopher Coleman Reeves and Jannah Voyles of Bethpage, TN,  Jackson and Taylor Reeves of Gulf Breeze, FL, Jennie Bowling Rhodes and husband Justin of Tell City, IN; great grandchildren, Susan and Ellie Gibson, Journee and Finn Reeves, and Eva Rhodes.

Memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Reeves to First Baptist Church in Murfreesboro.

Visitation will be Sunday 3:00PM to 5:00PM with Funeral Service at 5:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pam Pilote will officiate. Graveside service will be 11:00AM Tuesday April 13th at Middle Tennessee State Veterans in Pegram. www.woodfinchapel.com


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
Greenlight
Raise financially-smart kids with a card that lets you control how they use it.
Get a debit card for your kids, managed by you
CodeMonkey
Introducing programming games for the next generation.
Coding for kids.
Gabi
Match coverage, compare rates and save.
How to knock hundreds off your home and auto insurance in minutes
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Consolidate your debt and save money while you pay it down...
Overcome your credit card debt
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here