OBITUARY: Frances Joanne Hollingsworth

Frances Joanne Hollingsworth, 81, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away on March 5, 2025, after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A native of Fort Worth, TX, she was the daughter of the late Walter Caldwell Ellis and Frances Edwards Buckner. She was preceded in death by her sister, Judith Ellis Presley, and her stepfather, Judge James W. Buckner.

Joanne is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, retired Naval Commander William “Bill” Hollingsworth of Murfreesboro; her son, David Caldwell Baltimore (Jennifer) of Thompson’s Station; her daughter, Frances Jacquelyn “Jacque” Spintzyk (Christopher) of Murfreesboro; daughters Kim Harmon of Mexico Beach, FL, and Kathy Carey (Chris) of Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren Clay and Tate Baltimore, Delaney and Nick Spintzyk, Anna and Hunter Norris, Bill Carey, Megan Carey Himschoot (Greg), Bradley (Steffany), and Jake Harmon (Sami); her sister, Katheryn Buckner Hoover (David); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins who were dear to her.

Joanne was a 1962 graduate of Peabody Demonstration School in Nashville, having started her education in Murfreesboro City Schools and Central High School, where she played girls’ basketball. She was also a founding member of Murfreesboro’s Lambda Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority.

Joanne met Bill while he was stationed at Hurlburt Field in Fort Walton Beach, FL. She enjoyed a successful career in real estate as a Million Dollar Producer. Later, she found her passion in helping others become successful businesswomen in Mary Kay Cosmetics and achieved her goal of becoming a Million Dollar National Sales Director. This career allowed her and Bill to travel extensively around the world.

As their family grew, Joanne and Bill made the decision to return to Middle Tennessee. upon her return to Murfreesboro, she became a member of the Woman’s Club and was ordained as a Deaconess at Central Christian Church.

After retirement, they built a new home in the Beech Grove community and transformed their home into “The Red Rooster” Bed & Breakfast.

As residents of Beech Grove, Joanne and Bill became cherished members of their community, frequently opening their home for a prayer group and Bible study. They also adopted their beloved dog “Stripe,” whom Joanne is assured is waiting for her in heaven.

Funeral services for Joanne will be conducted by Pastor Jeff Lasseigne and Reverend Kyle Harris at 5:00 PM on Saturday, April 5th, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with visitation beginning at 3:00 PM. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to the Mary Kay Ash Charitable Foundation:

P.O. Box 799044, Dallas, TX 75379-9044 [email protected] marykayashfoundation.org