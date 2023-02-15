OBITUARY: Frances Joann McMurray

Frances Joann McMurray, age 89, of Smyrna passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

She was born in Clovis, New Mexico, on December 18, 1933, to parents Luther Ward and Juanita Howell Ward.

She is survived by her four children, Steve McMurray of Pasadena, TX; Dennis McMurray of Raleigh, NC; Colleen Giller of Eagleville, TN; and Paul McMurray of Norwalk, CA. Frances has eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Clarence Ward.

A Celebration of Life is going to be held for Frances. Those dates will be provided when available. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

