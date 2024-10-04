OBITUARY: Frances Irene Hart

Frances Irene Hart, 84, of Smyrna, TN passed away at Alive Hospice Residence in Murfreesboro, TN from cancer on October 2, 2024.

She was born on October 16, 1939, in Decatur, Alabama to Earl Frank Reed and Leona Belle Johnson Reed.

Frances graduated from McFadden High School in Murfreesboro where she played basketball. She was retired from Mahle Tennex as a production worker. She was a member of the VFW Post 8422 Auxiliary in Smyrna, TN.

Frances was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Leona Reed, brothers Hollis and Wallace Reed, and a son Jackie R. Taylor.

Frances is survived by brother Ray Reed and wife Margaret of Clarksville, TN, son Ricky A.Taylor and wife Ramona of Murfreesboro, TN, daughter Brenda K. McGlasson and her husband James of Manchester, TN, her daughter-in-law, Diane Taylor of Murfreesboro, TN, 3 grandchildren, Kelly Morgan, Brittany Rivera and her husband Ever, & Zachary Taylor and 5 great-grandchildren, Marshall Morgan, Kaden Morgan, Kieran Morgan, Aiyana Munoz, and Uriah Rivera. Frances’ longtime partner John Comer and their dachshund Ziva are also left mourning her passing.

Visitation will be Sunday, October 6, 2024 from 4 – 7 pm at Jennings & Ayers, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN.

The service will be on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 2:00 pm at Jennings & Ayers, with interment to follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

