Frances Howse Bumpas, age 86, passed Friday, December 10th at her home.

Mrs. Bumpas was born January 10, 1935 and was daughter of the late John and Frankie Howse.

Mrs. Bumpas spent her childhood in Nashville and Smyrna, attending Smyrna High School followed by Middle Tennessee State University.

She was employed at North Boulevard Church of Christ where she faithfully served for 26 years after serving as a full-time mother to her three children.

Mrs. Bumpas was a member of North Boulevard Church of Christ and an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She was devoted to her family and was a servant above all, faithfully walking with God for 86 years. She loved and treasured time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and offered mentoring support to those in need. We are so thankful God blessed us with such a wonderful mother and grandmother.

Mrs. Bumpas is preceded by her devoted husband of 55 years, Kenneth Knox Bumpas, Sr.

She is survived by son, Kenneth K. Bumpas, Jr. and his wife Renee of Huntsville, AL; daughters, Leigh Ann Dobson and her husband Tommy of Huntsville, AL, and Lori Bumpas of Harlem, NY; brother, Johnnie and wife Shirley of Indianapolis, IN; sister Clara and husband Peter of Murfreesboro, TN; nine grandchildren, Joshua Dobson, Caroline Dobson Cornell, Joseph Dobson, Whitney Barbre, Amy Mullen, Kensley Nunes, Matthew, Graham, and Zachary Bumpas; and five great-grandchildren, Connor and Paisley Dobson, Elijah and Cara Dobson, Natalie Barbre and Isaiah Dobson.

Visitation will be Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 11:00 am until the time of funeral services beginning at 1:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen.

Memorials may be made to Shiloh (www.shilohnyc.org) where Frances served with her husband as volunteers alongside daughter Lori renovating their camp property for over a decade, supporting this ministry that equips youth in NYC. Online condolences can be made at www.woodfinchapel.com.