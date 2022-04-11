Mrs. Frances Green Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022, she was 86 years old.

She was a native of Gadsden, AL, and was the daughter of the late William A. and Ada Brooks Green. She was also preceded in death by her twin brother, Billy Joe Green.

Mrs. Pearson was an active member of Kingwood Church of Christ for 48 years and was a retired bookkeeper, devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She served as nursery attendant for the church, and women’s baptismal committee, and taught two-year-old Sunday school. Mrs. Pearson served along with her husband as unit coordinator in charge of fellowship dinners and meals for the sick and bereaved. She was former block chairman for the march of dimes, cancer crusade, and kidney foundation. She was a Melvin Jones Fellow with the Lions Club.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Billy C. Pearson; daughters, Kathy Pearson Pezzi and husband Mark of Pleasant View, Cynthia Pearson Upchurch and husband Randall of Murfreesboro; two grandchildren, Willis Woody and Carissa of Murfreesboro, Ashley Nichole Pezzi of Pleasant View.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Murfreesboro Lions Club or Alzheimer Association.

Visitation will be 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Brother Tony Holt will officiate, family and friends will serve as pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/