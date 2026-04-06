Forrest Clinton Pitcock, age 94 of Murfreesboro, formerly of Macon County, TN, passed away Thursday morning, March 19, 2026 at Harmony at Victory Station in Rutherford County. Forrest is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, TN.

All services for Forrest Clinton Pitcock will be private.

He is preceded in death by: wife of 65 years, Joann Pitcock, Sisters, Betty Colter Reagan, Karen Harper and Brother, Ray Pitcock.

Survivors include: Children, Pamela Sheehan & husband, Doug of Oklahoma, Sheila Norton & husband, Thomas of Murfreesboro, Scott Pitcock & wife, Sibyl of Portland, Maine, and Kathy McBrayer & husband, Robert of Haslet, Texas, 11 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, Brother, Dale Pitcock & wife, Sandy of Michigan, Sister, Linda Kincaid & husband, Tom.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Lafayette, TN. 615-666-4011 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

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This obituary was published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Memorial Park.

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