Floyd Joseph Sittloh

Floyd Joseph Sittloh, age 70, passed away on August 23, 2021.

He was a native of Lakeland, FL, and a resident of Rutherford County for over 40 years. Joe worked with Vincion Vending Services and was a member of Florence Church of Christ.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Joseph Sittloh and Beulah Waldman Sittloh; wife, Debora Vincion Sittloh; and sisters, Patricia Tinnell, and Jean Traham.

He is survived by his sons, Scott (Sabrina) Sittloh, Brock (Killian) Vincion Sharp; daughters, Kathy (Ryon) Ann Sittloh Patterson; Bobbie (Gregory) Joann Costas, Debbie Sittloh; brother, Michael Sittloh; sister, Pamela Carter; grandchildren, Autumn Hayley Dunaway, Ryan Elizabeth Eschliman, Kristofer Corum, Jeffrey Sittloh, Van Sharp, Draven Dunlap, Chloe Sittloh, Angeni Patterson, Aiyana Patterson, Alexander Patterson; and great-grandchild, Keensley Reed.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:30 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here