Floyd Joseph Sittloh, age 70, passed away on August 23, 2021.

He was a native of Lakeland, FL, and a resident of Rutherford County for over 40 years. Joe worked with Vincion Vending Services and was a member of Florence Church of Christ.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Joseph Sittloh and Beulah Waldman Sittloh; wife, Debora Vincion Sittloh; and sisters, Patricia Tinnell, and Jean Traham.

He is survived by his sons, Scott (Sabrina) Sittloh, Brock (Killian) Vincion Sharp; daughters, Kathy (Ryon) Ann Sittloh Patterson; Bobbie (Gregory) Joann Costas, Debbie Sittloh; brother, Michael Sittloh; sister, Pamela Carter; grandchildren, Autumn Hayley Dunaway, Ryan Elizabeth Eschliman, Kristofer Corum, Jeffrey Sittloh, Van Sharp, Draven Dunlap, Chloe Sittloh, Angeni Patterson, Aiyana Patterson, Alexander Patterson; and great-grandchild, Keensley Reed.

Visitation with the family will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:30 PM, Friday, August 27, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Jimmy Carver officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.