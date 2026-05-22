Floyd Duane Free, age 85 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2026. A native of Wartrace, TN, he was the son of the late William F. Free and Louise Hubbard Free.

Mr. Free is survived by his wife of 37 years, Magdalene Anderson Free; daughters, Jennifer Cantrell and her husband Scott of Lascassas, TN, Laura Brown and her husband James of Murfreesboro, TN; step-son, Tim Vaughan and his wife Alice of Ringgold, GA; step-daughters, Shari Gann and her husband Mike of Gulf Breeze, FL, and Michelle Bevis and her husband Jerry of Christiana, TN; grandchildren, Chase Brown and his wife Sara of Rockvale, TN, Caleb Brown and his wife Emily of Eagleville, TN, Dalton Cantrell and his wife Gracie of Carthage, TN, Dustin Cantrell of Lascassas, TN, Nathan Gann and his wife Pam of Ft. Worth, TX, Jonah Gann and his wife Kennedy of Jersey City, NJ, Ethan Bevis and his wife Amber of Unionville, TN, and Mason Bevis of Unionville, TN; and six great-grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Funeral Chapel following the visitation with Pastor James Brown, Jr. and Rev. Tod Tanner officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Free was a member Green Hill Baptist Church and retired from CSX Railroad. He was a graduate from Union University in Jackson TN, and a graduate of the University of Tennessee in Knoxville, TN.

An online guestbook for the Free family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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