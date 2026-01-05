OBITUARY: Fisher Lynn Hurley

Fisher Lynn Hurley passed away on December 25, 2025.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Steve Phillps; great-grandparents, Frank Simpson, Helen Wilt and Lucille Hurley.

Fisher is survived by his parents, Cody and Samantha Hurley; sister, Adalynn Jo Hurley; and grandparents, Connie Phillips and Ricky and Sherri Hurley; and great-grandparents, Jerry and Margaret Davenport and Jo Helen Simpson and Jimmy Hurley.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

