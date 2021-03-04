Faye A. Coleman – Age 84 of Smyrna, TN. February 28, 2021.

Preceded in death by husband, Ron Coleman; brother, Glade Binkley; and parents, Lloyd and Ruby Binkley. Faye loved “RED”; at her request, please wear red.

Survived by daughter, Kim (Terry) Wright; son, Michael (Debra) Coleman; grandsons, Michael (Kim) Coleman and Matthew (Alissa) Coleman; and great-grandson Greyson Coleman.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, 3620 Nolensville Road by Bruce Merriweather. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Family and Friends will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday from 10 a.m. – 12 Noon at Woodbine Funeral Home, 615-832-1948.