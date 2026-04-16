Charlene Davis Bennett Phelps, age 66, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on April 7, 2026.

She was born on January 9, 1960, in Harlan, Kentucky, to the late Hobart and Oma Davis. Charlene was a woman of strong Baptist faith, and her love for the Lord carried her through life’s joys and challenges. Her family finds peace in knowing she is now rejoicing at His table.

Charlene had a beautiful spirit that could not be missed. She loved the outdoors, enjoyed playing golf, and had a special place in her heart for animals-especially her three beloved cats. She also loved going to NASCAR races and antique shopping with her husband, Scott-simple moments that brought her so much joy. But more than anything, she loved her family. Being surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and loved ones brought her the greatest happiness.

She had a way of making people feel at home, whether you were family by blood or someone she simply took in as her own. To many, she wasn’t just a mother, grandmother, sister, or aunt-she was a safe place, a listening ear, and a steady source of love. Her strength, warmth, and unwavering care for others will never be forgotten.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Oma Davis; her son, C.D. Bennett; her brothers, Ed, Gene, Bobby, Kenny, and Dennis Davis; and her sister- and brother-in-law, Margo Davis, Brenda Davis, and Larry Osborne.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to donate a tree or to donate to the following VENMO address: scottphelps@sphelps6069

Charlene leaves behind her loving husband, Scott Phelps; her sisters, Lena Osborne and Minnie Bailey (Ralph); her sister-in-law, Kathy Davis, Brenda Davis, Martha Davis and her dear best friend, Tammy Taylor Luttrell.

She was a proud and devoted mother to her daughters, Lesley Bryant (Shawn), Julie Stittums (Shayne), and Patricia Hall (Brian), who will forever carry her love, strength, and lessons with them.

Her grandchildren, McKenzie Phillips (Zack), Emily Bryant (Preston Willis), Kaitlyn Stittums (Shyla Blevins), Braxton Stittums, Brayden Howard (Kade Wilcher), Jaycee Barrett, Reid and Callie Hall, they were the light of her life. She also leaves behind her precious great-grandchildren, Brooklyn, Piper Olivia, Jaxon David, and Mason Alexander Phillips, and Bodhi James Willis, who will grow up hearing stories of how deeply they were loved.

She is also survived by her father-in-law, Frank Phelps (Patti); her mother-in-law, Roberta Price (Rollie); her brothers-in-law, Jason Phelps and Jeremy Callahan; and her sisters-in-law, Melissa Phelps, Julie Phelps, Cathie Gaddis, and Valerie Graddy.

She is also survived by her nieces and nephews-Betty Jean Legan, Shannon Davis, Scott & Shane Osborne, Robyn Gwin, Kim Mills, Michelle Manns, Kevin Davis, Amy Davis, and Vanessa “Nessa” Schultz-along with a host of great-nieces, great-nephews, and dear friends she loved as family.

Though our hearts are heavy, we hold on to the love she gave so freely. The laughter she shared, the comfort she brought, and the memories she created will live on in each of us. She was deeply loved, and she will be deeply missed.

“Well done, good and faithful servant… Enter into the joy of your Lord.” – Matthew 25:23

Until we meet again, we will carry her in our hearts.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested to donate a tree or to donate to the following VENMO address: scottphelps@sphelps6069 or to the CASHAPP address: $scottphelps6069

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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