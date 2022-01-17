Fay Yevonne Lewis Schmidt, age 78 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away holding her husband’s hand on January 8, 2022.

Fay was born on January 20, 1943 at home in Center Grove, TN to the late Katherine Schwartz and Amos Andrew Lewis.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Clifford Lewis and Paul Lewis.

Mrs. Schmidt loved God, family, and nursing. She graduated from Tullahoma High School and St. Thomas School of Nursing. As a nurse, she was able to span many levels and departments of nursing. Early in life, she attended The Pentecostal House of Prayer and later in life World Outreach Church.

She is survived by her husband George Schmidt, daughters Sonya Heischberg (Edmund) and Gretchen Johnson ( James ), grandchildren, Emma and Aiden Johnson and Erik Heischberg, sisters Rosaline Spray and Louise Crosslin, brother Arthur Lewis, many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

A memorial gathering will be held at Woodfin Memorial Chapel Sunday, January 23, 2022 from 1:00-4:00 PM.

