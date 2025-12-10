OBITUARY: Fay Barlow Wakeley

Lela Fay Barlow Wakeley, age 86, of Murfreesboro TN, entered into the presence of the Lord on Monday, December 8, 2025. Born and raised in Murfreesboro, TN, she was the first of 10 children to the late Jim and Myrtle Barlow. She is also preceded in death by her husbands, Gennette Hale and Paul Wakeley, and her 4 siblings, Robert Barlow, Evelyn Mosley, Louise Barlow, and Kathy Barlow.

Fay is survived by her daughters, Sharon Hale and Melissa Cranie; siblings, Gena (Bob) Yates, Shirley Messick, Jerry (Debbie) Barlow, Linda (Jerry) Rowland, Jim (Cheryl) Barlow Jr; 4 grandchildren, and many great-grandchildren.

Fay was a native of Murfreesboro and graduated from Walter Hill High School in 1957. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Gennette, and would spend the next 60 years in McMinnville, TN. They were motorcycle enthusiasts, touring many states together. They also served in the Warren County Rescue Squad for many years.

She returned to Murfreesboro in 2020. Fay loved her family and family gatherings. She was a devoted follower in Christ and was the Director of North Hills Church of God of Prophecy Daycare for over 30 years. One of Fay’s greatest passions was missions. After retirement, she made many dresses to donate; over 2000 dresses were sent to orphanages around the world.

Memorial service with the family will be held at Restoration Fellowship Church of God Prophecy on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at 2:00 PM.

Private graveside service will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to Restoration Fellowship Church of God Prophecy.

Cremation is under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.