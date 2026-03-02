Mr. Fagan Raymond, age 81, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Chapel Hill, Tennessee, died Monday, February 16, 2026 at his home in Murfreesboro. He was born in Giles County, Tennessee and was a son of the late Jesse Guy and Clemmie Rozelle Lucurs Liles. In addition to his parents, Fagan was also preceded in death by his brother, Glenn Raymond and a sister, Tyla Gilliam.

Mr. Raymond proudly served his Country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. After his time in the service, he went to work for Heil-Quaker Corp. of Lewisburg from which he retired after 19 years of service. Later, he was employed with the Marshall County School System and retired again after 22 years as the Custodian at Forrest School in Chapel Hill.

Fagan was a member of the Common Ground at EBC Church in Eagleville, TN. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans Association and Local # 1089 Rutherford.

Mr. Raymond is survived by his wife of 57 years, Libby Raymond, Murfreesboro, TN; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Rebecca Raymond, Murfreesboro, TN; grandson, Cody Raymond, Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Myrna Gillespie, Cornersville, TN; several nieces and nephews.

Family members will receive friends on Friday, February 20, 2026 from 10:00 until 12:00 noon at Lawrence Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at noon on Friday from the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Grooms and Pastor Greg Sawyer officiating. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Simpson Cemetery in the Rover Community of Bedford County.

Jeff Raymond, Cody Raymond, Victor Raymond, B J Raymond, Ricky Norris, Bruce Lamb and Troy Maupin will serve as active pallbearers. Deacons and members of Common Ground at EBC Church will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Common Ground at EBC Church, 159 Church Street, Eagleville, Tennessee 37060.

