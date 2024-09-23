OBITUARY: Evonna Chase

Evonna Chase, age 77, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2024 at her residence.

She was a native of Memphis, TN and a resident of Rutherford County.

A loving wife, mother and grandmother, Evonna was a member of the Baptist Church. She was in a group of the first female employees hired at Bunny Bread in Murfreesboro, TN. She retired as a Union Steward after 22 years of service.

Evonna was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Thomas Jones, Sr. and Nellie Earline Graham Jones; brother, Robert Thomas Jones, Jr.; and sisters, Novie Key, Susan Hobbs and Jessie Steiner.

She is survived by her husband, William Henry Chase, Jr.; son, Scott Thomas Chase; daughters, Stacey Chase, Susan Johnson; sisters, Sherry Smith, Margaret Treadwell; and grandchildren, Audrey Chase, Kara Chase and Deanna Johnson.

Visitation was from 4:00-7:00 PM, Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Monday, September 23, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Robert Poole officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

