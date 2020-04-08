Evie Travis Vandiver, age 79 of Adairsville KY formerly of La Vergne died April 5, 2020. She was a native of Henderson TX and was preceded in death by her parents, Barnett Wood and Della Mae Cagle Wood. She was also preceded in death by two husbands, Eugene Travis and Sidney Earl Vandiver.

Mrs. Vandiver was a Christian and attended Freewill Baptist and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Billy Travis and wife Helena of La Vergne, Debra Griffin and husband Jimmy Griffin of KY, Mary Good of Milton, Earnest Travis and wife Amy of Springfield TN, grandchildren; 7; great- grandchildren; 7; sister; Effie Jane Axley of TX.

Private Graveside service will be a Mapleview Cemetery on Thursday. www.woodfinchapel.com