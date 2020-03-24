Evie Ann Rutledge, age 72 of La Vergne died Monday March 23, 2020. She was a native of Clarksville, and was preceded in death by parents , Morris Butts, and Lucy Byrd Butts, her husband, John Harris Rutledge III. grandparents Evie Byrd and Ed Byrd.

Mrs. Rutledge was a member of First United Methodist Church in La Vergne and a was retired Tax Collector for Rutherford County and the City of La Vergne.

She is survived by her son, John Mack Rutledge and wife Jan of LaVergne, daughter, Lori Free of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Olivia St. John of Nashville, Karli Rutledge of La Vergne; brother, Mack Butts and wife Donna of Dover; nieces, Marcine and Lucynda.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to La Vergne First Methodist Church.

Funeral service will be 1:00PM Thursday at First United Methodist Church. Private interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com