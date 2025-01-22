OBITUARY: Evelyn Teresa Hill

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Evelyn Teresa Hill, who was born on December 28, 1953, in Camden, New Jersey. She peacefully departed this world on January 19, 2025, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn was the cherished daughter of Andrew and Doris Pezzato. In 1979, Evelyn married the love of her life, Steve Hill. Together, they nurtured a beautiful family, raising three children: Teresa Papathanasiou, Andrea Thompson, and Steve Hill Jr.

A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Evelyn cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. She found joy in simple pleasures, including cooking delicious meals, enjoying music, and dancing. Evelyn embraced her role as a homemaker, always prioritizing the well-being of her loved ones. Her nurturing spirit and unwavering love enriched the lives of her children and grandchildren, creating a lasting legacy of warmth and compassion.

Evelyn will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love, kindness, and compassion will continue to resonate in the hearts of those she touched.

Evelyn is survived by her beloved husband, Steve Hill; her children, Teresa Papathanasiou and her husband Georgios Papathanasiou, Andrea Thompson, and Steve Hill Jr and his wife Justeen Baron; her brothers and sisters, Andrew Pezzato, Claire Miller, Regina Barman, David Pezzato, and James Pezzato; her grandchildren, Kyle Farley, Brandon Farley, Evyania Papathanasiou, Layla Thompson, Addyson Hill, Roman Hill, Hollie Hill, Jaycee hill and her predeceased granddaughter Emma Hill. Evelyn is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Kaydence Farley, Carson Farley, Evelyn Farley, Karter Farley, and Eliyanah Farley.

Rest in peace, Evelyn Teresa Hill. Your spirit will forever remain in the hearts of those who love you.

A celebration of Evelyn’s life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 2:00 pm at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S Church St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

