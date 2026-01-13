OBITUARY: Evelyn Marie Turner Fowler

Evelyn Marie Turner Fowler, age 100, of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, January 11, 2026. Born in Detroit, MI, she was the daughter of the late Edgar George and Laura Barton Johnson Turner. Mrs. Fowler was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward N. Fowler and a brother, Thomas Turner.

Mrs. Fowler is survived by her loving daughter, Terri Fowler of Smyrna, TN; and a nephew, Mark Turner of Michigan.

A graveside service for Mrs. Fowler will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, January 15, 2026, at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN.

Mrs. Fowler was a 1943 graduate of Gallatin High School and attended Business College in Jackson, TN. She married her husband Ed in 1943. Mrs. Fowler was of the Baptist faith and an administrative assistant with the State of Tennessee.

