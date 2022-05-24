Mrs. Evelyn Mae Wengrosky passed away May 22, 2022 at The Waters of Smyrna, Tennessee, she was 87 years old.

She was born in Davidson County and a resident of Rutherford County. Evelyn worked as an Administrative Assistant.

Evelyn was salutatorian of Hume-Fogg High School. She spent a good deal of her life in the Chicago area where she proudly graduated with a medical transcription degree at the age of 65. She then moved back to Tennessee in 2015 to be near her family.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Clara Mae Shaw Page; husband, Jack Wengrosky Sr.; and sister, Martha Ann Barrett.

She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly (Curt) Brewer; sons, Michael (Lesa) Burgess, Jack Wengrosky; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Tiffany Larkin, Elaina Sayle; great-grandchildren, Charisma Star Brown, Ava Brown, Michael Brown, Noah Larkin and Tristen Rogers; and nieces, Leann Woods, Julie Pounds, and Candy Sands.

A memorial service will be at 1:00 PM, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Dr. Lenny Farmer officiating.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

