OBITUARY: Evelyn Johns Lee

Evelyn Johns Lee, age 84, of Smyrna, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 19, 2025. A native of Smyrna, she was born at Rutherford Hospital on July 2, 1940. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Harris and Mary Law Gooch Johns. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gerald B. Lee, brothers Ben H. Johns and Jerry Johns, and niece Jaylene Johns.

She is survived by her sons, Gerald Burgess Lee II (Donna) and Ben Johns Lee, grandsons T.J. Lee and Geoffrey Lee, brother Dick Johns (Lois); special cousin/sister, Nancye “Aunt Nana” Johns, and a host of extended family and friends who will miss her dearly.

Mrs. Lee was co-owner of Lee Line Bus Sales with her husband, Gerald. Together they honored their hometown and fostered a sense of community by sponsoring numerous sports teams including Junior Pro ball teams over the years.

Mrs. Lee was a life-long member of First Presbyterian Church of Smyrna and she became the Church’s first female Trustee. She was a 1958 graduate of Smyrna High School where she was a member of the Smyrna High Girl’s Basketball team from 1955-1958. She was selected All County, All District & All Tournament in 1957. Evelyn Lee received the honor of being inducted into the Smyrna High School Hall of Fame in 2019. “E.J.” could drop a hook shot from anywhere on the court. Evelyn attended Nashville Business College after graduation and was very creative and enjoyed painting, making pottery and crafts. She also loved to sing.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Life Care Center of Hickory Woods for the special treatment and care given to Mrs. Lee during the 8 years she resided there. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church Smyrna, Tennessee or to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro.

A celebration of life will be held at First Presbyterian Church Smyrna on June 13th, 2025 at 2:00 pm. The visitation will be 1 hour before at 1:00 pm.

Light refreshments will be served after the service.

Arrangements are in the care of Compassion Funeral & Cremation Services, 6949 Charlotte Pike, Suite 104, Nashville, TN 37209. (615) 857-9955. We are proud to be locally owned and operated.