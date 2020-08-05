Evelyn Jean Todd Beasley, age 78, passed away August 4, 2020 at Creekside at Three Rivers. She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked in claims at State Farm Insurance. Jean was a member of Hillview Baptist Church.

Jean was a devoted wife and “nana.” She loved to entertain at her home. She sang in the church choir and played the piano. Jean enjoyed old hymns and loved Elvis. She was usually found shopping with her granddaughter, Morgan. She loved traveling with her husband, Joe, showing off their old cars and shopping with her friends. Jean was a true southern woman, who loved the Lord and her family. She will be missed by us all.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Paul Todd; husband, Bobby “Joe” Beasley; brothers, Billy R. Todd and Jimmy Todd; and grandson, Todd Colton Beasley. She is survived by her son, Terry “Bear” Beasley; brother, Bobby Todd of Murfreesboro; granddaughter, Morgan B. (Zack) Newman; great-grandchildren, Trinity and Scarlett; several nieces, nephews and many loving friends.

Visitation with the family will be 12:00 PM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Owen Ivery officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

The family would like to thank Dixie Bachyrycz, all our precious sitters, Honey Hill Home Care and the staff at Creekside Assisted Living.

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422.