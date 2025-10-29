OBITUARY: Evelyn ‘Faye’ Melton

The world got a little dimmer on October 27, 2025, when Evelyn “Faye” Melton, age 80, passed away peacefully at Community Care of Rutherford County, surrounded by her loving family.

Faye was a force of life — bold, funny, compassionate, and fiercely independent. Born and raised in Murfreesboro, she graduated from Central High School in 1963 and later earned her Barber License from Murfreesboro Barber College. From there, she built a thriving career and an incredible reputation in the beauty industry. Faye didn’t just cut hair — she transformed lives, lifting spirits one client at a time. Her talent, combined with her big heart, led her to open her own salon and even branch into hair restoration.

Never one to sit still, Faye threw herself into the community with her signature energy and generosity. She was instrumental in organizing and assisting with charity poker runs and Harley Davidson–sponsored fundraisers — always the first to volunteer, laugh the loudest, and make sure everyone was having a good time.

And while many admired her, Faye’s heart belonged to one man — her true love, Ted Sooy. Together for nearly 25 years, they shared endless laughter, adventures, and a love story that could light up a room.

Faye’s joy for life was contagious. She loved to dance, laugh, and tell stories that left everyone grinning. Her friends and family will always remember her quick wit, her sparkle, and the way she made every person feel seen and loved.

She is survived by her children: Melissa (Gary) Herron, Christina Darrell, Cathy (Jere) Rasmussen, Jeanne (John) Loggin, and Robert (Giuliana) Mitchell; her brothers: Jerry Perry and William (Wanda) Perry Jr.; grandchildren: Josh (Morgan) Brawley, Courtney Herron, Grant (Chyler) Herron, Allie and Sam Loggin, Connor and Kirsten Rasmussen, Sierra and Savanna Mitchell; and great-grandchildren: Beckett Brawley and Cormick Fitz Herron. Faye is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

In true Faye fashion, she requested a celebration, not a mourning. A come-at-your-leisure Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025, from 1–4 p.m. at The Warehouse, 730 Middle Tennessee Blvd, Ste. 14, Murfreesboro, TN. Dress comfortably, bring your stories, and join the family for a casual afternoon of laughter, finger foods, and memories — just the way Faye would want it.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Community Care of Rutherford County for the love, kindness, and care they showed Faye during her stay.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

