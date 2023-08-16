OBITUARY: Evelyn Faye McCormick Hamlett

Evelyn Faye McCormick Hamlett, age 85, of LaVergne, Tennessee, passed away on August 12, 2023.

She was born on April 20, 1938 in Lynnville, Tennessee, Giles County.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Granville and Edna McCormick; husband, Wallace B. Hamlett; sister, Sabra Sue Jennings; and daughter, Sue Anne Tate.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Hamlett and wife Lorie; five grandchildren, Allen, Darren, and Logan Tate, Rachel Bell and Ryan Hamlett; eight great-grandchildren, Isaiah Hamlett, Julian Bell, Landon Tate, Bradley Tate, Rhiannon Hamlett, Zoey Hamlett, Olivia Hamlett, and Archer Wallace Tate; sister, Martha McCormick Farrar; niece, Traci Lovell and great-nephews, Jack and Cole Carbonaro.

She was a member of LaVergne Church of Christ since December 1965. She retired from Lavergne Public Library, and continued library work in the church library after her retirement. She always enjoyed sewing for people and arranging flowers, a favorite hobby of hers.

A visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna, Tennessee, on Thursday, August 17th, 2023. from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM, with funeral services beginning at 6:oo PM. Graveside services will take place on Friday, August 18th, 2023, at Lynnwood Cemetery, Lynnville, Tennessee, at 11:00 AM. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

