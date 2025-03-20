OBITUARY: Evelyn Baltimore

Evelyn Lucille Lufkin Baltimore traded this earthly home for her eternal home on March 18, 2025 at the age of 100 years, 7 months and 10 days.

Ms. Baltimore was born on August 8, 1924, in the Lufkin family home on Compton Road, Rutherford County, Tennessee, to Walter and Ollie Hall Lufkin. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 38 years, Haynes Baltimore; sisters Margaret (Sherman) Maxwell and Marcella (Burr) Burgess; brothers Robert (Sara) and Howard (Dot) Lufkin; mother and father-in-law, Ethel Brandon Baltimore and James P. Baltimore; brother-in-law Carl Richards; and daughter-in-law Cheryl Ogborn Baltimore.

She and her dear friend, Dick Palmer, in years gone by, enjoyed checking the Daily News Journal regularly to see if their obituaries were in it.

Ms. Baltimore had a large family that she loved tremendously. She is survived by her sister Frances Richards; children Walter (Butch) Baltimore and Lucy Baltimore; six grandchildren: John Baltimore, David (Jen) Baltimore, Jamie (Kelly) Weathers, Amy (Jeff) McKinney, Jake (Amber) Emery, and Will Emery; and nine great-grandchildren: Hunter and Anna Norris, Clay and Tate Baltimore, Trey Dees, Holly (Matt) White, Wayne Weathers, Evelyn Reece, and Cole Emery. She became a great-great-grandmother with the recent birth of Colin White.

She was a graduate of Walter Hill High School, where she played basketball and was known as “Froggie.” She often expressed that she wished she could still play basketball well into her nineties.

She was a competitive card player, enjoying Rummy, Skip-Bo, Rook, and Train with her family and friends. In her most recent years, with memory failing, she would occasionally play a hand of Canasta in the middle of her Rummy game and would proudly exclaim, “That’s a Canasta!”

Several years ago, Ms. Baltimore informed her children that she was “going to live to be 100” and she was going to “worry the h…” out of us. We can happily and thankfully report that she exceeded all expectations in both categories! With each advancing year, when people asked about her reason for longevity, she responded, “clean living.”

Ms. Baltimore worked several jobs throughout her adult life, most often in the financial side of business. Her employers included JC Penney and Murfreesboro Bank & Trust, from which she retired in 1990.

We thank North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals on Wheels, Stones River Manor, NHC Murfreesboro, Gentiva, Dr. Peter DiCorleto, and their numerous staff for the loving care and support provided to Mother.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the charity of your choice.

Visitation will be Sunday March 30th 3:00PM to 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Celebration of life service will be at 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. David Young to officiate. Private graveside service was held previously at Evergreen Cemetery, with grandsons John Baltimore, David Baltimore (represented by great-grandson, Clay Baltimore), Kelly Weathers, Jeff McKinney, Jake Emery, and Will Emery, as pallbearers. www.woodfinchapel.com