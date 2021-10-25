Eva Sumrall, age 85 of Smyrna, TN, went to be with the Lord on October 22, 2021, at home with her family beside her.

Eva was a native of Smyrna and the daughter of the late Joe Ramsey Montgomery and Evie McGowen Montgomery. Eva was also preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Benny Sumrall, her twin sister and best friend, Mai Murphy, and her four brothers, William, Joe, Thurman, and Raymond.

Eva is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Lydia and Emery Gasser, Rita Baer, Anita, and Richard Green, six grandchildren, Michael Gasser (Cathy), Daniel Gasser (Maleah), Miles Baer, Maison Baer, Matthew Green, and Richard Hayden Green, three great-grandchildren, Elijah, Emeline, and Endy Gasser. She is also survived by her brother Howard Montgomery, brother-in-law, Campbell Murphy, sisters-in-law, Martha “Tootie” Montgomery, and Juanita Montgomery.

She was a devoted Christian and a member of Kingdom Ministries Church in Murfreesboro.

Eva was a loving, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, and a loyal friend. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Eva was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer more than a year ago. During this time, she was a walking miracle, with no pain and no sickness.

A Celebration of Life will be Wednesday, October 27th at 1:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna, 615-459-3254, www.woodfinchapel.com. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. Brother Darrel Whaley will officiate. Her six grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mrs. Eva Sumrall can be made to her church, Kingdom Ministries, 675 E Jefferson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 26th from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Funeral Chapel in Smyrna.