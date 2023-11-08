OBITUARY: Eva Crappell Meyers

Eva Crappell Meyers, age 95, passed away on Monday, November 6, 2023 at AHC in Clarksville.

She was a native of Berwick, LA and a resident of Rutherford County.

Eva was a seamstress and made bonnets for Cracker Barrell to sell.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents, Oralee Crappell and Laronze Lovell Crappell; husband, Holton Ernest Meyers, Sr.; and 8 brothers and 4 sisters.

She is survived by sons, Oralee (Rhonda) Meyers, Holton (Donna) Meyers; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be at 10:30 AM, Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Evergreen Cemetery with Oralee Meyers officiating. Family will serve as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

